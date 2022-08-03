Karnataka congress meet; Rahul Gandhi urges unity amid state leadership

Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, advised the party’s Karnataka unit leaders on Tuesday night to work together for the 2023 assembly elections and to keep leadership and internal issues private.

The political affairs committee meeting for the Karnataka unit was attended by the previous president of the Congress. Topics covered included organisational issues and getting ready for the next assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi’s plea for unity comes as two leaders, Siddaramaiah, the leader of the legislature party, and D. K. Shivakumar, the state’s president, vie for the position of chief minister should the party win the state’s election.

‘The committee discussed party organisation and policy matters. The meeting also discussed preparations for the 2023 assembly polls…..Political Affairs Committee(PAC) will meet frequently and take collective decisions in the interest of the party. Rahul Gandhi appealed to leaders of the party to go aggressively and unitedly against the misrule of the BJP in Karnataka and at the Centre,’ General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), K. C. Venugopal, stated.