Man slits wife’s throat in front of landlord in Punjab

A man allegedly cut his wife’s throat in their rented room in Harnam Nagar, Ludhiana, on Monday after suspecting her of infidelity.

According to police, the woman was declared dead as soon as she arrived at a private hospital. The deceased, 35-year-old Zareen Ahmad, was a freelance beautician. Her husband Haseem, 25, used to prevent her from leaving the house because he thought she was having an extramarital affair.

The event was witnessed by their landlord, who called the police and took her to the hospital. Haseem was taken into custody after the event. He was employed at a cardboard plant in Jalandhar, which is located 61 kilometres from Ludhiana. Haseem reportedly used to spend the weekends travelling to his home in Ludhiana. The woman got married for the second time and the couple has a two-year-old boy. They have been residing on the first floor of the landlord’s home for the past two years. The man used to beat the wife during their frequent fights.

According to Sub-Inspector Balwinder Singh, the station house officer at the Model Town police station, ‘On Monday morning, Haseem thrashed Zareen over the same issue as she was getting ready to go out for work. We have called her parents from Saharanpur in UP’.

At the Model Town police station, the police have filed a case against Haseem under section 302 (murder) of the IPC.