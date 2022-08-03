Pooja Singhal’s request for bail denied by court in Jharkhand

Pooja Singhal, a suspended IAS official who had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering investigation, had her bail request denied by a special PMLA court in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Wednesday.

In May, Singhal was arrested by a federal agency on allegations of embezzling MGNREGA funds in the state’s Khunti area, among other offences. Along with five other people, her husband Abhishek Jha was detained on related allegations.

Following her detention by the ED, Singhal, who was serving as the secretary for mining in Jharkhand, was suspended by the state government. Ram Binod Prasad Sinha, a former junior engineer in the Jharkhand government, was detained by the ED on June 17 of last year in connection with a money laundering case. On the basis of FIRs filed against him by the state vigilance bureau, he was arrested by the agency in 2012 under sections of the PMLA.

While working as a junior engineer from April 1, 2008, to March 21, 2011, Sinha was reportedly investing public money in his own name and the names of his family members while also violating criminal provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to cheating and corruption.