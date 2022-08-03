The revamped version of the 1980s comedy ‘Working Girl’ will be produced by Selena Gomez.

Hollywood diva Selena Gomez is now finalising plans to produce the remade version of the well-liked movie ‘Working Girl’ from the 1980s. According to Variety, the cast for the film’s relaunch has not yet been determined, and it is unknown if Gomez would both appear in and produce the ‘Working Girl’ remake.

In the 1988 remake, a driven 30-something Staten Island secretary assumes control of the office while her boss is attending to a broken leg. But when the secretary offers a clever suggestion, her boss tries to claim the glory.

Mike Nichols was the director of the earlier version, which had Sigourney Weaver, Melanie Griffith, and Harrison Ford in the key roles. It was well-received by fans. The screenplay for the comedy movie’s revival is now being revised by ‘Diary of a Future President’ author Ilana Pena.

In the past, American actress Sandra Bullock attempted to adapt ‘Working Girl’ into a brief series for NBC in the 1990s, but the show’s creators cancelled it due to low ratings. Gomez, a former ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ actress from the Disney Channel, has entered the producing business for the comedy series ‘Only Murders in the Building’ on Hulu.

She co-stars in the programme with Martin Short and Steve Martin. In recent times, Gomez has also created and appeared in the HBO Max reality series ‘Selena + Chef.’ According to Variety, she is represented by WME, Lighthouse Management & Media, Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett, and Kole.