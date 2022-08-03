Vijay Sethupathi-Seenu Ramasamy movie ‘Maamanithan’ bags Gold medal in Tokyo Film Awards

Director Seenu Ramasamy’s critically acclaimed entertainer, ‘Maamanithan’, featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie in the lead, has won a Gold medal at the Tokyo Film Awards this year. ‘Maamanithan’ won the gold in the Best Asian Film category, while Takahiro Kawabe’s ‘Love Song at 5 p.m.’ won the silver and Mart Bira’s ‘Nomadic Doctor’ took the bronze.

‘Happy to share that our ‘Maamanithan’ feature film won Tokyo Film Awards 2022. Thanks to producer Yuvan Shankar Raja’, director Seenu Ramasamy announced through his twitter handle.

The film, which garnered huge praise from various quarters soon after its release, has ace director Shankar calling it a ‘realistic classic’. Shankar had even said that Vijay Sethupathi’s brilliant performance in the film deserved a National Award. The story of ‘Maamanithan’ is about a simple man who longs to provide good education to his children by getting them admitted to a private school. To increase his income, he enters into a deal with a real estate developer and in the process gets conned.