Voters in Kansas reject a constitutional proposal that would have limited abortion rights.

The Kansas state constitution’s proposed amendment regarding abortion rights was soundly defeated by voters on Tuesday. With just a few exceptions, the proposal would have outlawed abortion entirely in the state. However, despite opposition from pro-life and anti-abortion campaigners, it was defeated by a 63-37 margin.

This was a noteworthy outcome since it was the first vote of its sort after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and many analysts saw it as a hint of how the country would respond to the landmark decision.

This choice is anticipated to have political repercussions because the state will be holding elections for both the governor and the congress later this year.

At the moment, Kansas is the state of choice for persons from Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri because abortion is currently legal there with certain restrictions (states where the process is banned).

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in 2019 to invalidate a state law that forbade a frequent ‘second term abortion method.’ In its ruling, the court stated that US citizens’ right to bodily autonomy included the choice to end a pregnancy.

As a result, even after Roe v. Wade was reversed by the Supreme Court, Kansas was still able to legalise abortion thanks to the ruling. The suggested amendment was introduced for that purpose.

However, the vote saw huge numbers of people turning up in various parts of the state and in urban areas, reports suggested that the turnout was even better than the presidential race two years ago.