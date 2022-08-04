8-year-old dies after fumigation turns house into gas chamber

An 8-year-old child passed away from complications after the home she shared with her parents became a gas chamber due to pesticide fumigation.

On Monday, August 1, the event took place at Vasanth Nagar, inside the boundaries of the High Grounds police station in Bengaluru. The victim has been identified as Ahana. Her parents, Vinod Kumar, 35, and Nisha, 32, also experienced major problems and were taken to the hospital. However, according to police sources, they are no longer in danger.

An FIR has been registered in relation to the event at the High Grounds police station.

The family was living on the second floor of a rented building at Maramma Temple Street in Vasanth Nagar. The owner of the house has been identified as Shivaprasad. Further investigations are underway.