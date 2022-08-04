Allahabad HC rejects Siddique Kappan’s bail plea in Hathras UAPA case

Uttar Pradesh: The Allahabad High Court in Uttar Pradesh rejected the bail plea of journalist Siddique Kappan on Thursday, in UAPA case slapped against him by the UP Police. The HC had reserved the verdict on August 2.

Kappan has been in jail for nearly two years in the conspiracy case. His plea was admitted by the court in last February. Kappan and three others were arrested by the Mathura police in Uttar Pradesh on October 2020 when they were on their way to a village in Hathras to meet the family members of a Dalit girl who had died after being gang-raped.

Initially, they were arrested under the apprehension of causing a breach of peace and were produced before a court of the sub-divisional magistrate which sent them to judicial custody. Subsequently, they were booked under the UAPA alleging that he and his co-passengers were trying to incite communal riots and disrupt social harmony in the wake of the Hathras gangrape-murder case. Kappan had moved the Court after a local court in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh had rejected his bail plea last year in July.