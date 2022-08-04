As rain batters northern Japan, thousands are told to evacuate, three missing

At least three people were reported missing, and thousands in northern Japan were given the order to leave on Thursday after the area was pummelling by torrential downpours that flooded the area’s highways and caused some rivers to overflow their banks.

According to NHK public television, more than 500 mm (19 inches) of rain fell in one area of Niigata Prefecture in the 24 hours leading up to 1:00 p.m. (0400 GMT), prompting authorities to issue the strongest disaster warnings in some areas.

According to media video, bridges were destroyed and highways were flooded. Service was interrupted on a section of a Shinkansen superfast train route.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, about 500,000 people were told to leave the prefectures of Niigata, Ishikawa, and Yamagata. However, there were no immediate reports of fatalities.

Despite being primarily agricultural, the afflicted areas nevertheless contain a number of factories.

After local authorities issued a warning about heavy rains on Wednesday evening, major chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp momentarily paused operations at its factory in Yamagata, northern Japan, but said that things were mostly back to normal.

Due to flooding and a power outage, Technoflex Corporation announced that it was stopping production at a factory in Murakami until things were stabilised.