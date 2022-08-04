Avinash Bhosale’s son charged by ED in land grab case

In connection with the land grab investigation that the agency started last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Amit Bhosale, ARA Properties, and two other parties. He is the son of Pune businessman Avinash Bhosale.

The chargesheet is expected to be over 7000 pages long when all the supporting documents are included. In connection with the case, the agency had attached properties worth Rs 4 crore in August of last year, despite the fact that the market value of the said property was over Rs 100 crore.

The land where Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Ltd (ABIL) and its sister group firms’ corporate offices are located is the attached property. Promoter of the ABIL group enterprises is Pune businessman Avinash Bhosale, who is believed to be close to several prominent Maharashtra politicians.

Based on a FIR that was filed in Pune in 2016 and used as the basis for the ED’s money laundering case against Bhosle. The FIR claims that Ranjit Mohite transferred a block of property in Pune to ARA Properties in violation of the rules that stated that the land may only be transferred to the government.