BCCI announces schedule for Team India’s Australia and South Africa tours

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for Team India’s upcoming Australia and South Africa tours. The Indian men’s team will play a 3-match T20I series against Australia in September. Then the team will play a 3-match T20I and ODI series against South Africa.

Mohali will host the first T20 International against Australia on September 20 with Nagpur and Hyderabad hosting the second and third respectively on September 23 and 25.

Also Read: Schedule of Asia Cup 2022 announced

The home series against South Africa will begin in Thiruvananthapuram from September 28. The second T20I will be played on October 2, 2022, at Guwahati, followed by the last T20I at Indore on October 4. The ODI series will begin at Lucknow on October 6. Ranchi and Delhi will host the second and third ODI respectively at October 9 and 11.

The Indian team is at present, touring West Indies. After this, the Team India play against Zimbabwe in 3 ODIs from August 18 to August 22. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side in Zimbabwe in 3 ODIs from August 18 to August 22.