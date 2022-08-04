Biden issues a second abortion directive, saying ‘Republicans are naive about the power of American women.’

US President Joe Biden declared on Wednesday that the Supreme Court and Republicans are ignorant of the strength of American women as he signed a second executive order intended to defend abortion rights.

The directive is intended to respond to the recent Supreme Court ruling that out-of-state travel for abortions is now illegal in the US. It asks the federal health department to take this into account.

The executive order is anticipated to have a limited impact as Republicans in US states launch a wave of measures banning abortion.

Voters in Kansas, a red state, rejected a measure that would have made it simpler to restrict abortion rights before the midterm elections in November.

This was the first significant test of voter mood since the Supreme Court decided to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which made abortion legal nationwide.

Despite being a Republican stronghold, a proposal to remove abortion rights from the Kansas constitution was defeated by a margin of 59 to 41 percent in an election with an exceptionally high turnout.

Planned Parenthood urged voters to maintain the momentum going into the November elections, calling the Kansas vote ‘a stark reminder to anti-abortion lawmakers.’

Due to increasing inflation and general pessimism in the chaotic wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, Democrats are predicted to lose the House of Representatives and maybe the Senate in the upcoming midterm elections in November.

The outcome of the midterm elections, which will determine which party will control Congress for the final two years of Biden’s first term, is expected to be difficult for Democrats, who currently only hold a narrow majority in the house.