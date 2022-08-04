Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Expat wins 12 million UAE dirham

Abu Dhabi: Rashid Manzur Ahmad, a Pakistani expat based in the UAE won 12 million UAE dirham in the Big Ticket raffle draw. Rashid Manzur Ahmad won the fortune for his ticket number 037909 which he purchased on July 23.

Sajikumar Sukumaran, an indian expat won the second prize of Dh1 million and Tausif Akhter bagged Dh100,000. Sharon Cabello was the winner of Dream Car BMW X5.

Big Ticket will hold its lucky grand prize of 20 million UAE dirham on September 3. It also announced a second prize of Dh1 million and third prize is of Dh100,000.