Commonwealth Games 2022: India ranks 7 in medal tally: Updated medal tally

London: The Team India is placed at the 7th position in the medal tally of the ongoing Commonwealth Games. Indian players have till now won 18 medals. This include 5 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze medals.

Yesterday, Tejaswin Shankar won a bronze medal in the men’s high jump. Saurav Ghoshal won bronze medal in Squash. Weightlifters Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh also bagged bronze medals in their respective categories.

Here is the full updated medal tally:

Australia: 46 gold, 38 silver, 39 bronze, total 123 medals

England: 38 gold, 37 silver, 28 bronze, total 103 medals

Canada: 16 gold, 20 silver, 21 bronze, total 57 medals

New Zealand: 16 gold, 10 silver, 10 bronze, total 36 medals

Scotland: 7 gold, 8 silver, 17 bronze, total 32 medals

South Africa: 6 gold, 7 silver, 7 bronze, total 20 medals

India: 5 gold, 6 silver, 7 bronze, total 18 medals

Wales: 4 gold, 4 silver, 9 bronze, total 17 medals

Malaysia: 3 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze, total 8 medals

Nigeria: 3 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze, total 8 medals

Cyprus: 2 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze, total 7 medals

Uganda: 2 gold, total 2 medals

Kenya: 1 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze, total 7 medals

Northern Ireland: 1 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze, total 7 medals

Singapore: 1 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze total 5 medals

Samoa: 1 gold, 3 silver, total 4 medals

Jamaica: 1 gold, 2 silver, total 3 medals

Trinidad and Tobago: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 3 medals

Pakistan: 1 gold, 1 bronze, total 2 medals

Bermuda: 1 gold, total 1 medal

Cameroon: 1 gold, total 1 medal

Mauritius: 2 silver, 2 bronze, total 4 medals

Fiji: 2 silver, 1 bronze total 3 medals

Sri Lanka: 1 bronze, 2 bronze, total 3 medals

Guernsey: 1 silver, total 1 medal

Papua New Guinea: 1 silver, total 1 medal

St Lucia: 1 silver, total 1 medal

Tanzania: 1 silver, total 1 medal

The Gambia: 1 silver, total 1 medal

Namibia: 2 bronze, total 2 medals

Malta: 1 bronze, total 1 medal

Nauru: 1 bronze, total 1 medal