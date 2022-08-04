Commonwealth Games 2022: India ranks 7 in medal tally: Updated medal tally

London: The Team India is placed at the 7th position in the medal tally of the ongoing Commonwealth Games. Indian players have till now won 18 medals. This include 5 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze medals.
Yesterday, Tejaswin Shankar won a bronze medal in the men’s high jump. Saurav Ghoshal won bronze medal in Squash. Weightlifters Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh also bagged bronze medals in their respective categories.
Here is the full updated medal tally:
Australia: 46 gold, 38 silver, 39 bronze, total 123 medals
England: 38 gold, 37 silver, 28 bronze, total 103 medals
Canada: 16 gold, 20 silver, 21 bronze, total 57 medals
New Zealand: 16 gold, 10 silver, 10 bronze, total 36 medals
Scotland: 7 gold, 8 silver, 17 bronze, total 32 medals
South Africa: 6 gold, 7 silver, 7 bronze, total 20 medals
India: 5 gold, 6 silver, 7 bronze, total 18 medals
Wales: 4 gold, 4 silver, 9 bronze, total 17 medals
Malaysia: 3 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze, total 8 medals
Nigeria: 3 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze, total 8 medals
Cyprus: 2 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze, total 7 medals
Uganda: 2 gold, total 2 medals
Kenya: 1 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze, total 7 medals
Northern Ireland: 1 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze, total 7 medals
Singapore: 1 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze total 5 medals
Samoa: 1 gold, 3 silver, total 4 medals
Jamaica: 1 gold, 2 silver, total 3 medals
Trinidad and Tobago: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 3 medals
Pakistan: 1 gold, 1 bronze, total 2 medals
Bermuda: 1 gold, total 1 medal
Cameroon: 1 gold, total 1 medal
Mauritius: 2 silver, 2 bronze, total 4 medals
Fiji: 2 silver, 1 bronze total 3 medals
Sri Lanka: 1 bronze, 2 bronze, total 3 medals
Guernsey: 1 silver, total 1 medal
Papua New Guinea: 1 silver, total 1 medal
St Lucia: 1 silver, total 1 medal
Tanzania: 1 silver, total 1 medal
The Gambia: 1 silver, total 1 medal
Namibia: 2 bronze, total 2 medals
Malta: 1 bronze, total 1 medal
Nauru: 1 bronze, total 1 medal
