Commonwealth Games 2022: Team India’s full schedule

London: 6th day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games turned a good day for the Team India. The Indian players performed well at the mega sports event. Tejaswin Shankar won a bronze in men’s high jump finals. In hockey, The sixth day of the saw winning a while Indian women’s team entered the semi-finals and the men’s team defeated Canada 8-0 in Men’s Pool B. In boxing, India’s Nitu Ghanghas also assured of at least a bronze medal.

Here is the full Day 7 India Schedule:

Table Tennis (2 PM)– mixed doubles round of 64 (Sanil Shetty/Reeth Tennison), mixed doubles round of 32 (Sathiyan Gnasekaran/Manika Batra), mixed doubles round of 32 (Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula), women’s singles round of 32 (Sreeja Akula vs TBD, Manika Batra vs TBD), mixed doubles round of 32 (Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shetty and Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnasekaran)

Athletics (2:30 PM) — Women’s hammer throw qualifying round Group A (Sarita Romit Singh, Manju Bala), women’s 200m round 1 heat 2 (Hima Das, 3:03 PM), men’s long jump finals (Murali Sreeshankar, 12:12 AM)

Para Table Tennis (3:45 PM) — women’s singles classes 3-5 Group 1 (Bhavina Patel), women’s singles classes 6-10 Group 1 (Baby Sahana Ravi, 3:45 PM), women’s singles group 3-5 Group 2 (Sonalben Manubai Patel, 4:20 PM), women’s singles classes 3-5 Group 2 (Raj Aravindan Algar, 5:30 PM)

Lawn Bowls (4 PM)– men’s singles (Mridul Borgohain vs Ross Davis)

Rhythmic Gymnastics (4:30 PM) — Individual qualification Sub Division 1 (Bavleen Kaur)

Boxing (4:45 PM) — over 48-51kg quarterfinals (Amit Panghal), over 67-70kg quarterfinals (Jasmine Lamboria, 6:15 PM), over 92kg quarterfinals (Sagar Ahlawat, 8 PM), over 633.5-67kg quarterfinals (Rohit Tokas, 12:30 AM)

Squash (5:30 PM) — women’s doubles round of 32 (Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla), men’s doubles round of 32 (Senthikumar Velavan, 6 PM), mixed doubles round of 16 (Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghoshal, 7 PM), mixed doubles round of 16 (Joshana Chinappa/Harinder Pal, 11 PM), women’s doubles round of 16 (Joshana Chinappa/Dipika Palikkal, 12:30 AM)

Hockey (6:30 PM)– Men’s Pool B (India vs Wales)