Duped people on pretext of redeeming credit card points; 2 arrested

Two people were detained for duping people under the pretext of redeeming credit card points by the Rohini Cyber Police team in Delhi. With the arrests, the Rohini Cyber Police Squad and the Cyber Police Station have taken down a group of tech savvy criminals.

Prem Yadav was the one who reported someone else for cheating. He mentioned receiving a call on his mobile phone from a person posing as an SBI Bank employee. He claimed the caller enticed him to help redeem the points on his credit card by asking for information on his credit card.

He claimed that after following the caller’s instructions, he received notifications on his phone about two transactions using his credit card totaling Rs 90,000 and Rs 10,000. Following the first investigation, a raid was carried out, and Deepak Wadhwa of Delhi’s Subhash Nagar was caught using technical surveillance.

He disclosed that he and Siddhatha Raj Tiwari used to operate a call centre with the help of several young boys and girls who placed phoney calls. According to police, Siddartha Raj Tiwari was soon detained as well.