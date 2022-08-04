Fake recruitement racket busted by naval police in Thane, Maharashtra

A fake recruitment scam has been exposed by Naval Police in Thane, Maharashtra. The criminal mastermind claimed to be an officer in the Indian Navy. The accused would take the name of Captain Sameer Singh of the Indian Navy and offer fake employment as security guards in the Indian Navy.

INS Kunjali, located in Colaba, Mumbai, was listed as the recruitment and workplace on a fake Ministry of Defense letter that was used, according to the preliminary inquiry done by the Naval Police.

The person works out of Ambernath (East) in the Thane area and makes use of his surrounds to obtain cash, uniforms, and other necessary documents. While promising them work as security guards, he extorted money from unwitting aspirants for application fees, uniforms, and fake identity cards.

A Naval Police team was sent to Ambernath on Tuesday to start a preliminary investigation into the issue. It went to the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Ambernath (East) and filed a formal complaint, asking the police to detain the accused as soon as possible and file a FIR against him.