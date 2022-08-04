Gangster Chhota Shakeel’s Brother-in-law arrested in Mumbai

Salim Qureshi, a relative of Dawood Ibrahim’s right-hand man Chhota Shakeel, has been detained by the National Investigative Agency in Mumbai. Qureshi, who also goes by the name Salim Fruit, was arrested by the anti-terror agency in May of this year following raids against criminal Dawood Ibrahim’s associates at more than 20 locations throughout Mumbai and Thane. The agency interrogated him in-depth as well.

Along with Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel, and the gangster’s close allies, the NIA also filed a FIR. The FIR claims that Dawood Ibrahim from Pakistan established a specific cell to plan and execute terrorist attacks in India. Targeting and attacking Indian political leaders was the task of this team.

The FIR further claimed that Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel planned to use Pakistan to instigate unrest in India.