Heavy rain to be expected in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu can expect widespread and heavy rain on Thursday and Friday, while northwest India is likely to have thundershowers for the following five days.

According to IMD, a shear zone was prevalent across the south peninsula of India and was expected to gradually move north over the course of the next three to four days. In the lower atmosphere, a cyclonic circulation was present over west central Asia and the near southwest Bay of Bengal, off the shores of south Andhra Pradesh and north Tami Nadu. The monsoon trough is about where it usually is.

In Lakshadweep on August 4, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from August 6 to 8, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe from August 4 to 8, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are all very likely.

During the following five days, it is very likely that Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and eastern Rajasthan will have widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning.