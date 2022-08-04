In August, Sri Lanka and the IMF will reopen bailout negotiations, says President

As the nation struggles with its worst economic crisis in decades, Sri Lanka’s new President Ranil Wickremesinghe informed parliament on Wednesday that negotiations for a bailout package with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would resume in August.
In a speech, Wickremesinghe declared, ‘We are confident of successfully concluding discussions.’ He also urged lawmakers to band together to form an all-party government.
Wickremesinghe assumed office last month after Gotabaya Rajapaksa left the country and then resigned in the wake of widespread protests over his poor management of the economy.
