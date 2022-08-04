IndiGo announces ‘Sweet 16’ anniversary offer

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier based in India, IndiGo has turned 16. The airline has announced a ‘sweet 16’ anniversary offer for passengers. Under the offer, the air carrier announced discounted flight tickets.

The offer will close on 5 August. Flight ticket rates start from Rs 1,616. The offer is valid for travel between August 18, 2022 and July 16, 2023. The airline informed that this offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion and is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable.

The offer will be applicable on bookings made on IndiGo’s website, Mweb and Mobile app. But this offer is not applicable to group bookings.

The airline company with a fleet of 280 aircraft is operating over 1600 daily flights. It is the largest low-budget air carrier in the world.