Is chai on an empty stomach bad?

Experts say that drinking tea on an empty stomach after an eight-hour fast may have a variety of physiological effects.

Tea has a diuretic effect that produces frequent urination and dehydrates the body, which can disrupt digestion as well as other bodily functions if consumed as the first fluid in the morning. In addition, drinking tea on an empty stomach alters metabolism and the gut bacteria, which causes bloating and discomfort.

In some cases, it can also cause headaches, and tea contains tannins that prevent the body from properly absorbing nutrients like iron from food. What is the ideal moment and method for drinking tea?

Depending on the person’s metabolism, drinking tea with or without milk may have a distinct effect. However, consuming tea first thing in the morning can upset your stomach, disrupt your digestion, and make you feel uncomfortable.

Here are some tips on how to lessen the effects of chai.

Indians have an unfathomable love for tea, and each region has its own unique chai ceremony. While black or green tea leaves are brewed without milk in the Eastern region of India and served with sugar and lime slices, the Northern region of the country makes its morning tea with aromatic spices and cow or buffalo milk.

Both the use of milk or lemon slices can impact digestion by triggering acidity, this is because caffeine in tea has an acidic nature, which when mixed with citric acid in lemons and lactic acid in milk can cause bloating, acid reflux, stomach ache and may have serious repercussions on people suffering from stomach ulcers.

If you are someone who cannot begin the day without tea, then these simple suggestions will assist you in navigating the difficulties associated with drinking tea before meals.

Early in the morning, drink two glasses of water to balance your body’s water content and flush out toxins.

The presence of phytic acid can then be eliminated by soaking a handful of nuts, which should then be eaten after the skins have been peeled.

You can also gorge yourself on some dried fruits, which will give your body a boost of nutrients.

Finally, only make the tea for three minutes or less, and swap the sugar for honey or jaggery.

If lactose intolerance is present, choose vegan milk.

The best time to include tea is around breakfast and pair it with healthy foods.