Know the relation between masturbation and immunity

Masturbation is a normal healthy activity. But there are a lot of myths about it and most people take them seriously. One of the main reasons for this is even today is that masturbation is highly stigmatized in many societies.

Research studies suggest that the activity has several health benefits. It helps to reduce stress, improves mood and even relieves from body pain.

Also Read; Do these simple sex tips before having sex

As per a research stud, the activity temporarily increases the activity of some components of the immune system, namely leukocytes, and in particular natural killer cells, which fight cancer tumor cells and cells infected by viruses.

Another study found out that people who ejaculate regularly has a low chance to have prostate cancer. Men who ejaculated between 4 and 7 times a week between the ages of 20 and 29 were at a reduced risk of developing prostate cancer.