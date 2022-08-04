Mahzooz Draw: Indian expat wins 1 kilogram gold

Dubai: Mohammed, a 42-year-old Indian national living in Dubai became the winner of the Golden Summer promotion of Mahzooz. Mohammed from Bangalore, Karnataka won 1 kilogram gold at the 87th weekly draw of Mahzooz.

Three other lucky winners won Dh300,000. Two Indian nationals, Vinu and Maniraj, and Joanne from the Philippines will get Dh 100,000 each.

One more participant will be able to win another 1Kg of gold on September 3, 2022 as the Golden Summer promotion will be running throughout the whole month of August.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.