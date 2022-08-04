Saudi Arabia eases guidelines for Umrah pilgrims from abroad

Riyadh: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has announced new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims from abroad. As per the new guidelines, pilgrims from abroad coming to perform Umrah are not required a negative PCR test result or rapid antigen test result for their entry to Saudi Arabia.

All foreign pilgrims must have an insurance coverage to cover the treatment costs in the event of getting infected with Covid-19. The duration of stay for those coming on Umrah visa is 90 days only. A pilgrim can move and travel during his stay in between Makkah and Madinah and all other Saudi cities.

Non-vaccinated people will be allowed to pray in the Grand Mosque in Makkah, and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.