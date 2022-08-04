Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower

Mumbai: The equity benchmark indices settled marginally lower in the share market. BSE Sensex fell by 51.73 points or 0.09% to 58,298.80. NSE Nifty slipped down by 0.04% to 17,382. 16 of the 30 sectors of BSE Sensex closed in the positive.

Also Read: Commodity market: Gold price surge marginally

Top gainers in the market were Sun Pharma, , Nestle India, Infosys, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Wipro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services and ITC. Top losers in the market were Reliance Industries Limited, NTPC,State Bank of India, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank.