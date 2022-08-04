NEWS

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower

Aug 4, 2022, 04:45 pm IST

Mumbai: The equity benchmark indices settled marginally lower in the share market. BSE Sensex fell by 51.73 points or 0.09% to 58,298.80.  NSE Nifty slipped down by  0.04% to 17,382. 16 of the 30 sectors of BSE  Sensex closed in the positive.

Also Read: Commodity market: Gold price surge marginally

Top gainers in the market were Sun Pharma, , Nestle India,  Infosys, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Wipro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services and ITC. Top losers in the market were  Reliance Industries Limited, NTPC,State Bank of India,  Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank.

 

Tags
shortlink
Aug 4, 2022, 04:45 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button