Two girls, ran off from Kozhikode Nirbhaya home traced, brought back

Kozhikode: Two minor inmates of the state-run Nirbhaya Home here, who escaped in the wee hours of Thursday, were traced and brought back later in the day. Chevayur police officers said the two are Kozhikode natives and survivors of Pocso cases.

The incident happened at a time when the authorities were in the process of stepping up the security systems at the Children’s Home. Sources in the District Women and Child Development Office said the two incidents occurred in different establishments. The girls were traced from a nearby area and brought back to the shelter by 11am, police officials said.

Six girls, including two sisters, had escaped from the children’s home, housed on the same compound, in late January. Later, police brought all of them all of them back to the facility. Many government establishments, including the Nirbhaya centre, state-run special home and children’s rescue home, are located on the same campus in Vellimadukunnu.