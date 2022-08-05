400-year-old antique recovered by Tamil Nadu Police Idol Wing, 4 accused arrested

On the Trichy-Madurai highway, idol smugglers tried to sell a 400-year-old antique idol of a royal lady belonging to the Sethupathy clan for more than Rs 2 crore. The idol was found by the Tamil Nadu Police’s idol division. Four people in total have been detained in relation to the incident.

The idol wing acted after learning that two men, Arumugaraj (56), and Kumaravel (32), both Thoothukudi residents, were attempting to sell an old idol. The Director General of Police, Idol Wing K Jayanth Murali, the Inspector General of Police, Idol Wing Dinakaran, and the Superintendent of Police, Idol wing Ravi learned of the information at the Idol Wing headquarters and realised that the idol sellers were being discrete and cautious when approaching potential customers.