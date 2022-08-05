Amit Shah hits out Congress for ‘black protest’ against Ram Mandir

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, slammed the Congress for hosting a protest on August 5, saying that the grand-old party picked the day on purpose because they oppose the Ram temple in Ayodhya. ‘Congress chose this day for protest and wore black clothes because they want to give a subtle message to further promote their appeasement politics because on this day itself PM Modi laid the foundation of Ram Janambhoomi,’ Amit Shah said.

According to the home minister, the Gandhis had not got a new summons from the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald scam case when the Congress staged its protest on Friday. Everyone in the nation ought to respect the law, according to Amit Shah.

Congress leaders began a massive nationwide protest on Friday against price increases, the GST increase on necessities, and unemployment while dressed all in black.

The police in Delhi detained party leaders who were staging a sit-in protest outside the party headquarters, including former party president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.