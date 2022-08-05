Bengal recruitment scam case; Partha chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee sent to 14-day judicial custody

Partha Chatterjee, a former minister for Bengal, and his friend Arpita Mukherjee have been placed in 14 days of judicial prison in connection with an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into the funding of the School Service Commission appointments scam.

Since their arrest on July 23, Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee have been held in ED custody due to allegations of improper hiring practises for teaching and non-teaching employees at Bengal schools. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has dismissed Chatterjee of his ministerial duties, and Trinamool Congress has degraded him from every post he previously held.

Arpita Mukherjee had data obtained the ED that Chatterjee was the rightful owner of the mountain of cash found in her home. Chatterjee, however, has claimed that the TMC’s decision to suspend him was unfair and that he was the victim of a plot.

The ED previously informed the court that out of the 15 days that Chatterjee had been in its custody, at least two days were lost as a result of his admission to the state-run SSKM hospital in this area. The ED claims to have recovered documents related to the properties and the joint company owned by the two accused, as well as Rs 49.8 crore in cash, a large quantity of jewellery, and gold bars from Mukherjee’s apartment blocks.