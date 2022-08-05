BJP accuses Congress of ‘intentionally picking’ Ram temple foundation day for protests

The BJP today reacted angrily to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, challenging him to explain why he is on bail and for what offense, and urging him not to blame institutions for his own electoral failures. As the Congress’s protest gained traction, the saffron party reframed it in the evening, claiming that the opposition party chose the day specifically to ‘further promote their appeasement politics because Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation of Ram Janambhoomi’.

Top saffron leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, chastised Congress leaders for dressing in black and ‘hurting the feelings of Ram bhakts’ on such an ‘auspicious day’.

‘Congress should be responsible and follow the law. The matter is being handled in accordance with the complaints that have been filed,’ Shah explained, adding that the Congress ‘chosen this day for protest and wore black clothes because they want to send a subtle message to further promote their appeasement politics because Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation of Ram Janambhoomi on this day itself’.

Adityanath went on to say that the Congress had previously ‘protested in normal attire, but today they protested wearing black clothes to insult Ram bhakts. They chose today as Ayodhya Diwas, which marks the beginning of Ram Janambhoomi construction, the beginning of Ram Janambhoomi construction’. The Congress party’s actions have insulted India’s faith.

The Congress’ attitude has insulted Ayodhya Diwas, as well as India’s democracy and judiciary. ‘ We condemn the party’s actions,’ he said. Congress leaders argued that shilaniyas were performed according to the Hindu calendar and nakshatras, whereas August 5 was a date according to the Western calendar.