Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold slipped down in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,120, lower by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4740, down by Rs 10. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 480 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading marginally lower by 0.02% or Rs 10 at Rs 52,155 per 10 gram. However, silver futures gained by 0.36% or Rs 208 at Rs 58,190 per kg.

Also Read: India’s fiscal deficit may touch 6.5%, says SBI Research

In the international market, price of spot gold remained unchanged at $1,790.73 per ounce. The price of the precious metal is up by 1.5% this week. US gold futures remained firm at $1,807.40. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.5% to $20.25 per ounce, platinum gained 0.8%to $933.91 per ounce and palladium climbed 0.8% to $2,081.43.