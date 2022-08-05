Commonwealth Games 2022: Team India day 8 full schedule

London: The 7th day of Commonwealth Games turned to be a good day for India. Murali Sreeshankar won a silver medal in the men’s long jump final and para power-lifter Sudhir won gold with a Games record mark of 134.5 points.

India boxers Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboriya, and Sagar Ahlawat entered the semi-finals and are assured of medals. Indian men’s hockey team defeated Wales and entered the semifinals. Sprinter Hima Das also made it to the semi-finals of the women’s 200m race. Shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth also entered the pre-quarterfinals.

Here is the full Day 8 schedule of the Indian Team:

Lawn Bowls (1 PM) — Women’s Pair Quarter-finals, India vs England

Table Tennis (2 PM) — Mixed Doubles Round of 16 (Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra), Mixed Doubles round of 16 (Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja, 2 PM), Women’s singles round of 16 (Sreeja Akula, 3:15 PM), Women’s singles round of 16 (Reeth Tennison, 3:15 PM)

Athletics and Para Athletics (3:06 PM) — Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 – Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji, Women’s Long Jump qualifying round – Group A: Ancy Edapilly (4:10 PM), Women’s 200m semi-final 2, Hima Das (12:53 AM), Men’s 4x400m relay round 1, (4:19 PM)

Badminton (3:30 PM) — Women’s doubles round of 16 (Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand), Men’s doubles round of 16 (Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty), Women’s singles round of 16 (PV Sindhu), Women’s singles round of 16 (Akarshi Kashyap), Men’s Singles round of 16 (Kidambi Srikanth)

Wrestling (3:30 PM) — men’s freestyle 125 kg (Mohit Grewal), men’s freestyle 65kg (Bajrang Punia), men’s freestyle 86kg (Deepak Punia), women’s freestyle 57kg (Anshu Malik), women’s freestyle 68kg (Divya Kakran), women’s freestyle 62kg (Sakshi Malik)

Squash (5:15 PM) — Men’s doubles round of 16 (Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh), Mixed doubles quarterfinal (Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal, 12 AM)

Hockey (10:30 PM) — Women’s Semifinal, India vs Australia