Congress protests after price rise; Rahul & Priyanka detained, released six hours later

More than 60 Congress MPs detained by police during the party’s protest in Delhi against price rises and unemployment were released after about six hours, according to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Gaurav Gogoi were among those detained and taken away from Vijay Chowk, outside the AICC headquarters, and other locations in the National Capital.

‘Congress MPs have just been released after being detained for almost 6 hours for peacefully and democratically protesting against price rises, unemployment, and GST,’ Ramesh, who was also detained, tweeted. Congress has spoken out against raising the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential items. The Delhi Police Police said in a statement that 335 protesters, including 65 MPs, had been detained under the Delhi Police Act in order to ‘maintain law and order’ in the area.

The police have informed the respective competent authorities about the detention of MPs/MLAs. According to the police, the protesters were properly warned about the prohibitory orders in effect in the area and were repeatedly asked to leave. However, they continued to protest, in violation of prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC, according to the report.

‘When police officers arrived to control the situation, the protestors attempted to obstruct them from performing their duties, manhandled and injured them. Adequate legal action is being taken in this matter,’ police said.