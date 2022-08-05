Delhi imposes Section 144 ahead of nationwide Congress protests!

Section 144 has been imposed in the national capital by Delhi Police ahead of the Congress’ nationwide protest on Friday. The Congress Party has declared protests against the Centre, blaming it for price increases, unemployment, and the imposition of Goods and Services Tax on food items.

The party is planning a ‘Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan’ march from Parliament to the President’s House, which will be led by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members. Except for Jantar Mantar, prohibitory orders have been issued throughout Delhi. Barricades have been erected on Akbar Road and elsewhere, and police officers are stationed at various locations.

Delhi | Congress to hold a nationwide protest today over unemployment & inflation. Visuals from Akbar Road where barricades put up & Police present as workers start arriving near the party office. Sec 144 CrPC imposed in entire area of New Delhi district, except Jantar Mantar. pic.twitter.com/oQfFmgnuPk — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

DEPLOYED SECURITY- STRICT ACTION AGAINST VIOLATORS

On Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road, security has been deployed. Ahead of today’s protest in the national capital by Congress workers, Delhi Police wrote to party MP KC Venugopal, stating that Section 144 has been imposed in Delhi except for the Jantar Mantar area. It also stated that those who violate it would face severe consequences.

Delhi | Security deployed at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, near 7 LKM. Congress, as part of its nationwide protest over unemployment and inflation, has also announced that the CWC members and senior leadership will participate in "PM House gherao" today. pic.twitter.com/bAzKYvUdtD — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

SPECIAL TRAFFIC ARRANGEMENTS

Special traffic arrangements have been put in place in the national capital in response to today’s protest by Congress. Delhi Traffic Police announced bus route restrictions and diversions on Twitter.

Bus diversion: In order to facilitate smooth traffic flow in the New Delhi District, buses will be restricted beyond the following points: