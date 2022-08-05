Dubai Global Village announces opening date of this season

Dubai: The Global Village in Dubai has announced the opening date of this season. The 27th season of the Dubai Global village will begin on October 25, 2022.

Dubai Global Village is among the top 4 entertainment destinations globally in terms of average daily foot fall. It was visited by 90 million guests since its opening.

Global Village is located on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road E 311 road Dubai. It combines cultures of 90 countries across the world at one place.