Everything you need to know about making vegan cheese at home, including the simplest recipe

According to Google AdWords statistics, the number of vegan-related search results increased by 47% when the epidemic started in 2020. This demonstrates unequivocally that veganism is becoming more popular in India and that there is a growing demand for vegan products. The main goal of veganism is to spread compassion for animals and end all forms of animal abuse. Only for this reason have businesses begun sourcing and manufacturing vegan goods in India. The two foods that have seen a significant increase in popularity among all the products are vegan milk and cheese. We’ll speak about making vegan cheese at home today and how to do it quickly.

Did you know that fermented tofu was used to create the world’s first vegan milk in China? Since chickpeas are the most widely used vegan substitute, the only thing that springs to mind when we talk about vegan cheese is that it is produced from them. However, a variety of nuts, including almonds, cashews, and macadamias, can be used to make it. All of these plant-based sources feature healthful fats that are devoid of cholesterol and rennet, which is present in the majority of dairy milk-based cheeses. A wide variety of vegan choices are readily available, ranging from mozzarella to cheddar.

The vegan cheese market was valued at US$ 2,705 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2020 and 2027 to reach US$ 4,651.68 million by 2027, according to a new research study titled ‘Vegan Cheese Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product Type, Form, Source, and Distribution Channel.’ One of the main factors driving the expansion of the vegan cheese market is the increased prevalence of lactose intolerance and the health advantages of vegan cheese. Sales of vegan cheese are nevertheless constrained by the global population’s propensity for dairy cheese.

So now is your time to manufacture vegan cheese at home if you’ve already made up your mind to switch. Making vegan cheese at home is made simple with this cashew-based recipe. Popular fitness trainer Aanchal Chugh, who frequently posts weight loss advice on her Instagram page, has shared this wonderful vegan cheese recipe. She also publishes delicious new recipes for weight loss.

To make this vegan cheese, all you need is 1 cup cashews, 1 cup almond milk and 1/4 tsp rock salt. Add all the ingredients to a blender jar and blend all the ingredients nicely until it’s creamy. When it’s in a creamy state, it tastes like a cheese spread or mayonnaise, but if you put this in the refrigerator, you will get the real texture of cheese, which you can use in your pasta, pizza or any other dishes.

What are you still holding out for? Try these delicious cheese dishes, then let us know how it turns out.