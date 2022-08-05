Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency edged higher against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, the sustained foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices supported the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 79.15 against the American dollar. During trading, it then touched 78.94, registering a gain of 46 paise over the last close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee depreciated by 25 paise to close at 79.40 against the dollar

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.14% to 105.84. Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,474.77 crore.