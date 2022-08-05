Here’s how to determine whether an onion has gone bad.

One special vegetable, the onion, has the power to quickly improve the flavour and nutritional value of food. How do you know when to remove this veggie from your kitchen cabinet, though?

Here are several easy tests you may use to determine whether an onion has gone bad and how to avoid it. Find out by reading on.

If there’s one vegetable that can pack a punch of flavour and health into one meal, it has to be the mighty onion. It’s strong, nutritious, pungent, and amazing. Sulfur, vitamin C, folate, potassium, vitamin B6, and other nutrients are abundant in this vegetable. Though checking the freshness of the veggie may actually seem tricky. Here are some things to keep in mind…

Make sure that the onions are not mushy and to look for crisp, hard onions. It is challenging to assess their freshness because of their several layers.

Make sure the onions you purchase are spot-free; spots on the onion’s outer layer frequently signal the presence of moulds and are thought to be the first indicators of rotting.

Next, look for a strong odour, an odd pale colouring, and sprouting. Any of these characteristics may actually be signs that onions are starting to rot. It might not be a good idea to utilise onions in cooking when they are past their prime because their health benefits decrease. Here are some smart hacks to preserve onions for a long time and save them from rotting.

Although there are many ways to extend the shelf life of onions, temperature, humidity, and air movement are the three key elements that most frequently cause onions to rot. This is the rationale behind why you must have noticed the family’s elders keeping onions in the kitchen pantry in a cool, dry location.

Onions are frequently stirred in a refrigerator by people who are pressed for time, but does that really work? The answer to this question is totally dependent on how you keep them.

To prevent clean shallots from decaying or to slice and store onions, make sure they are washed and stored in an airtight container or bag. This prevents the onions from emitting Ethylene, a chemical that leads to ripening and spoilage of fruits and veggies.

In addition, if you want to store onions for a long time, make sure the pantry is cool and dry and that there isn’t a lot of moisture or humidity inside.