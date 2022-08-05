International Beer Day 2022: Beer ranks third among all alcoholic beverages worldwide.

Cheers to one of the oldest beverages that mankind have ever known on this International Beer Day (IBD). One of the few drinks with a lengthy history is beer. The beverage’s distinct flavour, foamy texture, and strong scent make it popular. Jesse Avshalomov established International Beer Day in Santa Cruz, California, in 2007. Up until 2012, the holiday was always observed on the fifth of August; however, it was later moved to the first Friday of August.

The day immediately became popular all around the world as a way to honour the art of brewing and show appreciation for those who contribute to its creation. And of course, something special for all beer enthusiasts, who now have yet another reason to cheers!

Since the first grains were found to have fermented and formed a frothy, scented beverage, beer has long attracted humankind. Ancient Egypt has remnants of evidence suggesting that the people there were also beer maniacs. By the Middle Ages, Christian monks were also making beer and revolutionising it by using hops in the brewing process. Beer was once solely produced with regional flavourings like dates and olive oil. Since this development constituted a revolution in brewing, hops are still used to beer along with herbs or fruits to increase flavour.

India’s relationship with beer dates back hundreds of years, to 1500 BC. Beverages made from fermented barley and rice and flavoured with regional fruits and spices made up the mix. Ales arrived in India in the late 1700s from England since the climate there did not allow for the brewing of beer. The British were heavily consuming porters and pale ales in India, which led to the development of a new variety called the India Pale Ale (IPA), which had a higher alcohol content and hop character. Opium, brandy, claret, whiskey, and gin began to displace beer among the populace in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

The IPA era in India came to an end with the British departure from the country. Pioneering Indian brewers adapted to the brewing style of pilsners and lagers, which had globally superseded pale ales. Following these, a number of more neighbourhood breweries across the nation jumped on board, eventually producing both strong and mild lagers. In India, beer has undergone a significant metamorphosis. Today’s beer contains malted barley, hops, yeast, water, and even wheat!

Beer’s voyage in India saw a significant transition before Indians developed a taste for it, and it has since proven to be one of the country’s most popular libations. Indian palates lean more toward sweetness than bitterness. When opposed to, say, European lagers, Indian lagers tend to have a lower IBU rating and some lingering sweetness.

The logarithmic pH scale was created more than a century ago by Danish scientist SrenPeder Lauritz (S.P.L.) Srensen at Carlsberg laboratory in Denmark. The P.H. scale determines whether beer is acidic or basic.The discovery was one of the most significant contributions to the industry, as it helps figure out the final taste of the beer. Low pH values in the finished product are associated with sharpness, dryness, and bitterness, whereas higher final pH values can result in flavours that some describe as soapy or metallic.

Because beer is the most widely consumed beverage, most individuals find it impossible to decline it when offered. Why shouldn’t it be, then? After a long day at work, what beverage can make you feel more relaxed than a pint of beer? It’s interesting to note that every year, beer is drank in excess of 50 billion gallons worldwide! Beer is a beverage that can be drunk practically often and on any occasion, as well as occasionally just for no particular reason. Every year, people celebrate International Beer Day with friends and family at bars, pubs, breweries, and backyards because beer makes places exciting, happy, and full of memories.

So, here’s a reason to give a call to all your friends and get a case of beer instead of being a couch potato this weekend, because nothing says ‘bonding time with friends’ like a mug of beer and your favorite bar snacks! This Friday just got a better name for it – International Beer Day!