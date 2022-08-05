Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu is being sued for contract breach.

When Harnaaz Sandhu was named Miss Universe 2021, she made all of us proud. The 21-year-old Sandhu, who returned to the famous crown after a lengthy absence of 20 years, is going to make her acting debut, but not before she finds herself in legal problems for ‘breach of contract.’

Actor Upasana Singh, the director of Sandhu’s first Punjabi film, ‘Bai Ji Kuttange,’ has criticised Sandhu. In the Chandigarh district court on Thursday, Singh filed a civil lawsuit against Harnaaz for breaching her movie contract. She added that despite the 22-year-earlier old’s agreement to give her the promotion dates, she has not received them.

According to rumours, she made a commitment to promote the movie both in person and online but didn’t keep it, and now she won’t even respond to the producers.

‘I offered Harnaaz a role in the film ‘Bai ji Kuttange’. Not only that, but I also produced ‘Yaara Diyan Poo Baran,’ in which Harnaaz appears as the lead,’ according to Pinkvilla, Upasana stated outside the Chandigarh civil court.

‘Harnaaz was supposed to give us 25 days from her schedule, but she did not, and we begged that she give us 5 days, but she did not,’ she continued.

Upasana, who spent a significant amount of money on herself and the movie, filed a lawsuit in order to recover damages from Harnaaz for the breach of contract and is seeking Rs 1 crore in compensation.

After a 21-year hiatus, Chandigarh-based girl Sandhu took first place in the pageant in December. She took the title from Bollywood actresses Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen, who had previously won it in 1994 and 2000, respectively.