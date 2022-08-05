New mango varieties named ‘Amit Shah’ by mango man Haji Kalimullah

Horticulturist Haji Kalimullah Khan, who gave the world varieties of mangoes including the ‘Aishwarya’ and ‘Sachin,’ has created two delicious new hybrids of the ‘king of fruits’ and named them after famous people. This time, Haji Kalimullah Khan gave the two new types the names ‘Sushmita Aam’ and ‘Amit Shah Aam.’ At his orchard in Malihabad, Uttar Pradesh, both were created and grown.

The beautiful and curvy ‘Sushmita Aam’ is named after Bollywood actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. Khan claimed that Sen, with her beauty, charitable work, and two adopted daughters, is lovely both inside and out, much like the new mango type he created.

‘I had first named ‘Aishwarya Aam’ after [the actor] Aishwarya Rai. But I was told about Sushmita Sen much later by someone. I want her beauty to be always in this world, but people should also remember her being a good-hearted person. That’s why this mango variety was developed this time and I named it Sushmita after her,’ he explained.

The ‘Amit Shah Aam’ was given that name in honour of BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah. Although delicious, Khan claims that this hybrid still requires improvement in order for it to match the powerful personality of its namesake in terms of size and flavour.