Newborn found alive after being buried in Gujarat

A farmer from Gambhoi village in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district saved a baby girl who had been buried alive. A farmer followed her and found her hand sticking out after hearing the baby’s faint cries. She was still alive when he dug her out. He immediately called 911 and rushed the crying baby to the hospital for a checkup.

The baby was having difficulty breathing as she was buried underground. She has been taken into a nearby hospital where hospital personnel is keeping an eye on her.

Police arrived at the scene and started searching for the baby’s parents after getting information. Her parents are the subjects of a FIR that the police have filed under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with attempted murder.