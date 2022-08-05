Nokia launches new budget phone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Finnish mobile phone manufacturer, Nokia launched a new budget smartphone named Nokia 8210 4G in India. The phone is priced at Rs. 3,999. It is available for purchase via the Nokia India website and via Amazon in Dark Blue and Red colours. Nokia offers one-year replacement guarantee on the phone.

The dual-SIM phone is powered by Unisoc T107 SoC and runs on the Series 30+ operating system. It packs 48MB RAM and 128MB of onboard storage. The phone sports a 2.8-inch QVGA display and has a 0.3-megapixel camera sensor on the rear. It also sports FM radio with wired and wireless mode, and an MP3 player. Connectivity options include Bluetooth V5. The phone is preloaded with games including Snake, Tetris, BlackJack, and also packs in a torch. It packs a 1,450mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 6 hours of talk time on a 4G network or up to 27 days of standby time.