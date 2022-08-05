Reasons to eat seaweed regularly

Do you know why ‘Seaweed’ is causing such a stir among health professionals worldwide? Seaweed is without a doubt the most often used component in Oriental and Asian cuisine, but what precisely is seaweed and why should you eat it? Here are five explanations for why this aquatic cuisine has become a staple on tables worldwide.

In essence, the term ‘seaweed’ is used to refer to all edible underwater plants and vegetables. Seaweed comes in more than 10,000 different species, each with a unique flavour, texture, and nutritional profile. Seaweed is used frequently in Korean, Japanese, and Chinese cuisine and is becoming more well-known for its numerous health advantages. Some of the common uses of this marine food is in making Sushis, Seaweed noodles and beauty products to name a few.

Here is why professionals have been endorsing this marine food.

Studies and health professionals agree that the antioxidants included in seaweed, especially fucoxanthin, can enhance immunity and cell regeneration. Additionally, it was shown that consuming seaweed minimises the effects of viral infections like Covid-19 (SARS-COV- 2). To prove this reality, however, a great deal more investigation is still required.

Seaweeds’ prebiotics, fibre, and antioxidant content can aid in better diabetes management. Blood sugar levels can be balanced by the presence of plant-based substances and antioxidants like carotenoid and fucoxanthin. In addition, seaweed’s high fibre content contributes to enhanced metabolism and better insulin control.

Consuming seaweed enhances thyroid function and aids in improved hormonal regulation. This is due to the fact that the thyroid glands help the body regulate hormones, and the iodine and amino acid tyrosine found in seaweed contribute to better hormonal control.

According to a study published in the American Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, eating seaweed can help lower blood pressure and high blood sugar levels, which is good for the heart. Omega-3 fatty acids found in seaweed can also aid in decreasing harmful cholesterol and enhancing heart function.