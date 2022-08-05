Renowned singer KS Chithra honoured with Pazhassi Raja Award

Kozhikode: Renowned musician- playback singer KS Chithra will be honoured with this year’s Pazhassi Raja Award instituted by Kozhikode-based Pazhassi Raja Charitable Trust. The award will be presented by MT Vasudevan Nair at a function at Tagore Centenary Hall in Kozhikode at 4 pm on August 16 as a part of the Festival of Liberty.

The secretary of Pazhassi Raja Charitable Trust, MK Ravi Varma Raja, said that Chithra was honoured with the award for gifting evergreen songs that transcend generations and for leaving her mark in cultural history and our day-to-day lives. The award is given to individuals who have made remarkable contributions in various fields.