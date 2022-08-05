Tata Motors launches Tiago NRG XT in India: Features and price

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand in the country, Tata Motors launched Tata Tiago XT in the markets. The new variant is launched as part of the one-year anniversary celebration of the model in the country.

Tata Tiago NRG XT variant is priced at Rs 6.42 lakh (ex-showroom). With the addition of the newly launched variant, the Tiago NRG will now be available in two trims – the Tiago XT NRG and the Tiago XZ NRG.

New model features High Ground Clearance of 181 mm, Rugged Claddings, Infinity Black Roof with Roof Rails and Charcoal Black Interiors. It also have 14″ Hyperstyle Wheels, 3.5″ Infotainment System by HarmanTM, Steering Mounted Controls, Height Adjustable Driver Seat and Front Fog Lamps.

The car is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The engine generates 86 PS of max power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 3,300 rpm. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT. Safety features include dual airbags, corner stability control, immobilizer, rear parking assist and display, rear camera with dynamic guidelines, day and night inside rear view mirror, follow-me home lamps, fire protection device and puncture repair kit.