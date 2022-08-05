‘You can attack me all you want’; Rahul Gandhi after National Herald ED probe

In a stinging rebuke to the ruling BJP, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi declared on Friday that democracy is dead and the country is ruled by a dictator. ‘Democracy is dying. What India has been building brick by brick for nearly a century is being demolished right in front of your eyes. Anyone who opposes the idea of dictatorship’s emergence is viciously attacked, jailed, arrested, and beaten up,’ he said.

Speaking at a press conference in the midst of an Enforcement Directorate investigation into the Congress-owned National Herald newspaper, Gandhi accused the BJP of using central agencies to silence critics of the government. ‘The more I raise people’s concerns and criticize the government, the more I will be targeted. I am content, attack me,’ he said.

The Gandhi scion’s remarks came just days after the ED temporarily closed the Young Indian company’s office in Herald House in New Delhi as part of its investigation into the National Herald money laundering case. The Delhi Police blocked the road leading to the Congress headquarters shortly after the ED action. Rahul Gandhi went on to say that the government is determined not to allow any kind of debate or discussion on pressing issues in Parliament.

‘The idea is that people’s issues – whether price rises, unemployment, or societal violence – must not be raised,’ the Congress leader said, adding that the BJP-led government’s ‘sole agenda’ is to protect the interests of a small group of people. ‘They lie 24 hours a day. They will deny price increases, unemployment, and Chinese incursions,’ he said, referring to the Centre.