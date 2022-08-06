Air Asia launches new domestic flight services

Lucknow: Malaysian multinational low-budget airline, Air Asia has launched direct flights service between Lucknow and Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Goa. The services were inaugurated by Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State Gen. VK Singh.

Lucknow is now connected to Delhi with 3 flights, Bengaluru with 2 flights, Mumbai with 1 flight, Kolkata with 1 flight, and Goa with 1 flight in a day. The flight between Lucknow and Delhi, Bengaluru, Goa will commence on Friday. Flight between Lucknow and Mumbai and Kolkata will commence on September 1, 2022.

Air Asia (India) Private Limited is a subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited. The airline commenced its operations in India in June 2014. It flies over 50 direct and 100 connecting routes across India at 18 destinations.