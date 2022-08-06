Arvind Kejriwal soon announce party’s third poll promise during Gujarat visit

Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), will begin a two-day tour to Gujarat today where he will make the party’s third pre-election promise official.

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of AAP and the Delhi chief minister, has begun a highly strong campaign in Gujarat. He travels to Gujarat almost weekly. AAP is also criticising the BJP personally. Two pre-election promises were made during Kejriwal’s visit to Gujarat before. The first was 300 free power units, and the second was 3,000 rupees ($3) per month in wages for all unemployed people. Top sources claimed that the third promise would mostly benefit the state’s tribal residents who are voting in the election.

In fact, over four months before the polls, AAP has also announced candidates for ten seats in Gujarat. ‘Our party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal will reach Jamnagar at 1 pm on Saturday. Here, he would have to meet businessmen. There are a lot of problems that businessmen of Gujarat are facing. Businessmen are not happy with the GST as well. There will be representation from MSME as well. Kejriwal will have a discussion with businessmen at length,’ according to senior AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi.

Gadhvi added, ‘Next day, Kejriwal will be heading to Bodeli in Chhotaudepur, which is a tribal belt. Here, he will be attending huge public gatherings. At the public meeting, he will be announcing the third guarantee for the people of Gujarat. This third guarantee will be very important for a particular section. It will be a ray of hope for them. We are expecting a huge crowd at the public meeting in Bodeli.’